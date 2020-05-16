Video: Dog Picks Up Favourite Toy At Supermarket, Netizens Say 'pure Love'

A video of a dog browsing the toy aisle and then picking up his favourite deflated plush to get filled has got the internet impressed. Shared on Twitter by a wildlife account, Welcome to nature, the 27-second clip was captioned that the pet canine was eager to have a toy that he sniffed, picked in mouth, and brought it down to the store manager to fill all the while wagging his tail in excitement.

With over 16.3k views and 1.7k likes, the Twitter users were hooked on the dog’s innocent looks as he couldn’t wait to own his brand-new toy purchase. He could be seen looking at the item, while it was being stuffed, then back at his owner in approval. He also chooses a heart to be packed inside the teddy bear. Users point out that he has the cutest eyes as he stands like a “good boy” and watches his toy getting ready. He had browsed through the toys for a while until he landed on the plush bear as he peeked into one of the baskets at the pet store. Therefore, it could be clearly seen that the furry creature wouldn’t step away for a second from his plush bear toy as he already displays a strong attachment.

A dog also needs its own toy and this is what it feels like to make this toy. pic.twitter.com/LYC6gaKunR — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 15, 2020

Those Eyes 😍😢 — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) May 15, 2020

So sweet! — CitizenPundit (@Fanny57) May 15, 2020

Pure love — OOHMMY MarilynMonroe (@oohmmy) May 15, 2020

You make toy's for dog's or are trying to sell them for bargain? — Arindam Poddar("Shivii") ~ 🦢💍🐘🐯🦁🐎🦅 (@ArindamSahaGood) May 15, 2020

imagine working at that store — CONLEY (@conleysuniverse) May 15, 2020

@MarkSpokes_ look how much he loves his new toy!!! — Jo Bullen (@JoBullen1) May 15, 2020

❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️ — Marilyn Harris 🇨🇦 (@marilyn555) May 15, 2020

Bonds with plush toy

After the store staff gets the bear ready, the labra dog instantly jumps to holds it in the mouth, almost run out of patience. He happily wags tail and poses with the bear, loving the toy every bit as he walks out of the store. The canine already seems to have bonded with the plush toy as he walks holding his bear gripped in his teeth being a crowd-pleaser. Internet users poured the video with heart and laughter emojis in the comments thread as they seemed fairly amused with the dog’s day out shopping his favourite toy. Some even volunteered to work at the store if the pooch was returning, just in case. Others thought that the dog looked extremely "adorable" and "beautiful" waiting for the bear to come along home with him.

