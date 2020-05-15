'Home Date Night': Man Turns Home Into Movie Theatre, Netizens All Hearts

A TikTok video is inspiring several couples as Michael not only planned a date night, he also turned his home in a movie theatre. The video posted by ‘Michael and Marisa’ has received nearly 1.3 million hearts as Michael went above and beyond to make his girlfriend happy. For the special date, the TikTok user not only made a typical blanket fort in a room dressed with fairy lights, but he also gave his girlfriend the whole movie-going experience.

The video starts with Michael asking, “Babe, let’s go to the movie theatres”. Marisa can then be heard saying, “Aren’t they closed?”. Michael then quickly hands her a ticket, which is basically a piece of paper with the word ‘ticket’ written on it.

READ: Video: Wild Dog Makes 'panic Call' As Tiger Chases It, Netizens Amused

'Home date night'

Furthermore, when Marisa and Michael enter the house, someone at the door checks the ticket before letting them in. Michael even arranged a snack bar where Marisa picks up popcorn and a drink. Marisa then enters “Auditorium 1-Onward” and she is surprised to see how much effort Michael put in to decorate the room.

READ: #JusticeForCarry Raises A Storm On Twitter After Roast Video Gets Taken Down By YouTube

Ever since shared, the video has gone viral and has been shared on several social media outlets. While several internet users appreciated the effort put into the date, others wished to have a partner like Michael. One internet user wrote, “I’d prefer this over an actual movie theatre”. Another user said, “My bf won’t even bless me when I sneeze”. "Gonna show this to my bf😂actually a cool idea for us to have fun before starting a movie," said another.

READ: 'Password Checkup': Google Suggests Idea To Create Strong Password That Users Can Remember

READ: 'Mama Aa Rha Hai': Video Of BSF Sentry Announcing Entry Of Herd Of Elephants Wins Internet

READ: Venezuela: People Pass Wine Across Rooftops To Celebrate Happy Hour Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.