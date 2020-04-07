Video Of Dog Playing Volleyball With Humans Breaks Internet | Watch

With the world under lockdown, everyone is trying to find new ways of keeping themselves entertained. People are trying new things to keep themselves engaged. While some are trying new things, others are taking comfort in the companionship of their pets. A video which shows a dog playing volleyball with her human companions has been doing rounds on the internet. Netizens are impressed by this adorable dog.

The video which was shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match. The video shows the dog very excited while chasing the ball. Kiara can be seen not only chasing the ball, but she is actually playing the game. Kiara jumped into the action as one of the player's partners in a two-on-two volleyball match.

Dog plays vollyball

This isn't Kiara's first time playing the sport. A previous video shows the dog getting practice reps so that she can learn when she's supposed to chase after the ball, and when she's supposed to wait for her partner to get it. The video is absolutely thrilling. The video was initially shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram.

One user said, “Amazing how she waits for the second touch.” Another Instagram user said, “The dog sets better than me.” Another said, “She is simply amazing. ”While another user commented, “That’s really impressive.” Another said, “We don’t deserve doggos, they’re awesome.” There was another user who said, “I found a new player for your team when you go back to OZ.” Harsh Goenka, business tycoon was also impressed by Kiara. He tweeted and shared the video and said,“Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had.

