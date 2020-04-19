Dog plays dead to avoid returning home amid coronavirus lockdown

In a hilarious incident, a dog in the US played creatively and acted dead to avoid returning home after having a walk. As per strict government measures, people in the US are only allowed to move out of their houses once a day for activities such as walking, hiking etc. According to reports, Blue, blind by birth, was out for a stroll with his owner, Cady McNerney, when he realized that it was time to return back home.

However, in a surprising turn of event, the two-year-old canine mischievously dropped flat on the track pretending to be dead. Speaking to international media, McNerney said that he had been doing that “trick” since he was a puppy. She added that her pet did not like going home and protested by throwing his body on the ground and playing dead. She added that it was one of his temper tantrums which have become more frequent during the quarantine.

McNerney also posted a video of her pet playing dead on social media which became an instant hit.

Duck plays dead

In a similar incident, a duck pretending to be dead to escape a lurching dog has left internet amused. In a video that was posted on Twitter, a motionless duck can be seen lying flat on the ground nearby some greenery all the while acting like it’s deceased. Despite a dog lurching in the vicinity, the persistent duck does not move. It, however, is seen making a very funny run for the hills towards the end of the video soon as it notices the dog leave. Viewed over 11.3k times, and liked by over 1.2k people, the video has sparked peals of laughter across the internet.

Acting is all about faking honestly😊

Duck acts as dead to escape the dog... pic.twitter.com/o4zc0W7eHt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

