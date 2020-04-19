Video Of Dog Interrupting Owner's Handstand Leaves Netizens In Splits, Here's The Twist

As majority of countries around the globe are under complete lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, people are trying various activities and challenges to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a video of a woman trying to do a ‘handstand’ until her dog decided to spoil it for her has taken over the internet. In the video, one can see the woman attempting to do a perfect handstand, however, it is when the dog walks in spoils the fake plot behind the ‘work out’.

The 34-second- video shows a woman leaning against the wall and trying to do the handstand posture perfectly. An elderly man is also seen ‘sitting’ next to her on a chair while reading a newspaper. It is when the furry pooch enters the scene and the ‘work out’ session is disturbed. The dog surely makes it clear that the woman is not leaning against the wall but lying on the floor and trying to record a fake handstand video.

'Dog ruined girl's exercise'

The video has left netizens in splits. With nearly 2.8 million views, netizens can’t stop laughing. While some netizens called the furry pooch a ‘spider dog’, others also pointed out that the man ‘sitting’ beside her spoils the plot of the video way before the dog entered the scene. The video shared on Facebook has also received 30K likes and has been shared more than 120K times.

One internet user wrote, “The spider dog ruined the girl's exercise. Lol lol”. Another said, “The man ruined before lol dropping the paper”. “The man’s movements and positioning really sell the illusion, except for the newspaper that seems to defy the law of gravity,” wrote another. One user even pointed out that the “Lighting gives it away long before the dog does”.

