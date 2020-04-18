Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Quick links:
As authorities across the world continue to impose strict lockdown measures, many people have resorted to social media for entertainment. Various challenges like workout challenge and handwash challenges have emerged, keeping people engaged. However, amongst all, the 'Tic Tac Toe' challenge that was recently started on the video-sharing platform, TikTok has now taken the internet by storm.
The challenge has made headlines for a special reason, that the game is not played by human but by their pets. As per the rules of the game, a checkerboard is drawn on a paper and boxes are filled with treats for the pets. As pets eat the treat kept in a particular box, people mark it with either an 'X' or an 'O'. Another fact that has made this even more popular is that, it can be played with underwater pets likes fishes or eels even birds like parakeets.
@lifewithkleekai
Did you guess the winner? #tictactoe #boredathome #fyp #petsoftiktok♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
@allisonula
Lazy Sunday in quarantine #tictactoe #tictactoechallenge #gamingszn #MoodBoost #fyp #bunny #rabbit #animalsoftiktok♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros
@x_abbyrose_x
My quarantine buddy #axolotl #tictactoe #quarantine #michigan #coronatime♬ Kokiri Forest with Ocarinas - daviderickramos
@nikita_thoric
He almost got me #foryall #fishchallenge #tictactoe #gameday #nikitathoric #winner♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces
@thesnobcats
Play at home, dont go out #playathome #gharbaithoindia #petbff #cat #stayathome #boredinthehouse #thesnobcats #tictactoe♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎 - vinny rowdy baby😎
@emiliaandrealindc
Tic tac toe with my bird #foryou #foryoupage #parrot #bird #tictactoe♬ This City - Sam Fischer
Another challenge that is trending is the Self Care challenge which has got many celebrities to share their skincare routine during the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, actress Jessica Alba also performed one of the challenges called the Savage dance challenge on TikTok. The song in the video is sung by Megan Thee Stallion.
