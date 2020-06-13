'Scary': Lion Spotted Near Cement Factory In Gujarat; Netizens Amused

A lion was seen walking near a gated colony of cement factory in Amreli district, Gujarat. As humans are still moderately confined to their homes amid the risk of contracting COVID-19, animals across the nations have been spotted in the lands which were once theirs. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared the 19-second-clip of the lion walking on roads with a caption that says since the lion population is increasing, it has become a part of the ‘human landscape’. The video has already garnered over 3.9 million views and internet users are left in shock.

With increasing lion population & lions Range( From 22,000 to 30,000 sq km) the king is becoming a part of human landscape.



King was spotted near the main colony gate of a cement factory in Amreli district Gujarat.



Time to shift them to their second home identified at MP. pic.twitter.com/RrymCIHo0k — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 13, 2020

‘Night survey’

As Nanda said that it is time to send the lions to their other identified home in Madhya Pradesh, many internet users said that they ‘agree’. However, while one of the netizens joked that the animal was out on the streets for his survey at night someone else noted that the video is fearing. Even though the video is shot at night time and there are no humans around, one Twitter user noted that MP is ‘eagerly’ waiting for lions to be sent back to their home at Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary. Someone else also said that they should be shifted because the poser a greater threat roaming around freely.

Yes, they urgently need to be shifted to 1 or 2 more places,



Otherwise, there is a danger of this specie of #AsiaticLion being wiped out in a #pandemic, #anthrax or other viral disease in just one go .. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) June 13, 2020

May be looking for his queen — Razia.S (@raziasworld) June 13, 2020

Kings night survey — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) June 13, 2020

Scary — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) June 13, 2020

Wel said and agree. Already late!! — Dr. Alok Rasal (@alokrasal) June 13, 2020

yes agree, shifting few would be good for the survival of the species...provided Gujarat agrees — Peacekeeper (@AKP20610137) June 13, 2020

Valid point sir..MP is eagerly waiting for their shifting..Palpur Kuno wild life sanctuary of MP is identified as best habitat for Lions.. — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@RavindraIfs) June 13, 2020

