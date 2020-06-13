Last Updated:

'Scary': Lion Spotted Near Cement Factory In Gujarat; Netizens Amused

Lion ‘the King of the jungle’ has been recorded walking near a gated colony of cement factory in Amreli district, Gujarat. Netizens are left in shock.

A lion was seen walking near a gated colony of cement factory in Amreli district, Gujarat. As humans are still moderately confined to their homes amid the risk of contracting COVID-19, animals across the nations have been spotted in the lands which were once theirs. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared the 19-second-clip of the lion walking on roads with a caption that says since the lion population is increasing, it has become a part of the ‘human landscape’. The video has already garnered over 3.9 million views and internet users are left in shock.

‘Night survey’

As Nanda said that it is time to send the lions to their other identified home in Madhya Pradesh, many internet users said that they ‘agree’. However, while one of the netizens joked that the animal was out on the streets for his survey at night someone else noted that the video is fearing. Even though the video is shot at night time and there are no humans around,  one Twitter user noted that MP is ‘eagerly’ waiting for lions to be sent back to their home at Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary. Someone else also said that they should be shifted because the poser a greater threat roaming around freely. 

