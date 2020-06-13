Images Of Rare Black Guava Take Internet By Storm, Netizens Intrigued

Images of the rare “Black Guavas” textured pink upon cross-section shared by the IFS officer Susanta Nanda on twitter has intrigued the internet. Sharing his experience and “joy” of eating the rare variety of purportedly the Chilean black guava in deep burgundy or black colour, Susanta wrote in the caption that it was satisfying to taste the reaped fruit from the plant one nurtured themselves. Twitter was rendered astonished at the look of the “mysterious” guava as users poured in questions and triggered a discussion about the “unique” fruit.

With nearly 2k likes, the post captured the attention of the people as they demanded to know the colour and view of the fruit when it was cut. Susanta shared another post revealing the inner details of the black fruit. While Guavas have a variety in black, the Chilean guava also is known as strawberry myrtle, and in purple known as the Cattley guava, strawberry guava, or cherry guava, which have skin that might be a yellow or dark purple, these colours in the fruit besides green are uncommon to see. Black guavas are hardly commercially available due to the lack of market and are rare in the family of the fruit. A user commented with pictures of dark purple Guavas in his garden saying that he had grown some of these unique fruits as well.

Planted this 2 years back.

And the joy of first fruits today was so satisfying.

Black guava...



Many of you must not have heard about this. One of the best guava I had tasted👍 pic.twitter.com/1isGg7SvQC — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 12, 2020

Will attract 'lots of parrots'

Further, a commenter said that he had stumbled upon the black wheat grown by a farmer lately, and now the post about the “rare beautiful black guavas” was astonishing. Another wrote that the unique fruit due to its scent, perhaps, “will attract lots of parrots, Rufous Tree-pies & Bulbuls.” “Wow! It's such a privilege and such a fulfilling experience to eat the fruit of the tree that you have planted. - Any fruit tree! About the black guava, I heard it for the first time. Could you please help me to get the sapling ?” wrote the third, admiring the rare fruit.

Friends wanted to know the colour & view of the cross section.

It was totally Pinkish. Since I ate the only ripe one, this one is from an immature one. pic.twitter.com/RbeYQHSxUd — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 13, 2020

Purple coloured guava at my place. pic.twitter.com/5yk1Y0z0kK — Hari Muckatira (@Puliyogare_Mix) June 13, 2020

