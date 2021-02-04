Dog Saves Owner's Life After He Suffers A Stroke, Netizens Call Him 'true & Loyal Friend'

A loyal dog from New Jersey recently saved her owner’s life by dragging him to his cellphone after he collapsed during a stroke. According to a Facebook post, the owner, Biran, was home alone with the German Shepherd, Sadie, when he fell to the ground and couldn’t move. The six-year-old pooch then licked Brian’s face to keep him awake then pulled him to his cellphone, allowing him to call for help.

In the caption, an Oakland-based animal shelter, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, said that it was Sadie’s devotion and quick thinking that saved Brian’s life. They also added that Sadie is living with Brian’s family while he is recovering in a rehab centre. They also meet each other over video calls every night and are eagerly waiting to be reunited.

The shelter wrote, "While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side. She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help”.

Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home,” the shelter added. “This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life”.

Netizens call Sadie a ‘real hero’

Several internet users were moved by Sadie and Brian’s story. While one user said, “Sadie you are truly amazing. Brian, I think you hit the jackpot! Sadie, you deserve all the treats and toys,” another added, “Just AWESOME!! Dogs are the absolute best. Sadie, you are a very special girl”. One user also said, “She is a beautiful girl and a real hero God bless you. I wish her dad a speedy recovery thank you beautiful girl”. “My heart is overflowing ... such an amazing story of a true and loyal friend,” added fourth.

