This Super Cute Video Of Giant Pandas Playing And Rolling In Snow Will Make Your Day

An adorable video of two giant pandas playing with the snow has been surfaced on the internet. The pandas, named Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, from Smithsonian’s National Zoo can be seen chilling and enjoying on the snow. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the zoo, the pandas can be seen taking full advantage of the weekend’s snowfall. “Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”, read the caption of the video.

Pandas enjoying their time

The short video clip shows both the pandas having a fun time inside their enclosure. They can be seen sliding on the snow. As per the reports by the Smithsonian Magazine, the zoo received 2.5 inches of snow. However, the pandas did not hesitate to take full advantage of the situation. Let’s have a look at the video.

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather around 7.4 million views. "Every animal in the ecosystem is a part of the ecosystem and critical to the ecosystems stability. The truth is, the Earth could use a few less upright walking monkey", wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Sorry everyone, but no. Yes, they're adorable, but they do not belong in zoos permanently. Yes, it's good that they are breeding them and helping prevent extinction, but I don't believe they should be there long term". To this, one person replied, "So when we return these domesticated animals to the wild and they are unable to survive, what will be your next step?". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the vidoe with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Me realizing life / career isn’t a race and going at my own pace".

Wish my day could be like this https://t.co/YrmNmz41fO — Sue Nguyen (@nhatthu242) February 2, 2021

Officially the cutest, most joyful thing I’ve seen in quite some time! 😍🐼❄️ https://t.co/AiYS4YQGCR — Elizabeth Leitman (@WxLiz) February 2, 2021

This was one of the best things I saw today ❤️ https://t.co/G66iPtCm1G — Jinte Middeldorp (@Jinte) February 2, 2021

This is pure joy ♥️🥰💕 https://t.co/mSKsQx3Q68 — ComfyClothesRealityShows (@ComfyShows) February 2, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@NationalZoo)

