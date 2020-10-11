Video Of Dog Showing Love To Pooch Sis Leaves Netizens Amused, Say 'typical Brother Stuff'

A video portraying an adorable relationship between dog siblings has hit the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on the Instagram account called @godldengirl_xena, the video aptly describes the ‘Six things that Finn does to his sister that don’t make sense’. Amused by the video, netizens have deemed Xena as a very ‘patient sister’.

The adorable siblings

The video begins by showing Finn and then the title of the video appears. Further into the video, one sees Finn doing funny things to his sister like- Boping her on the head, sitting on her, nibbling on her toes. The video also shows Finn making Xena check his breath forcefully. The video has been captioned as “But we still love him."

Uploaded on October 6, the video has managed to garner 188,517 likes. On watching the adorable video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Finn’s way of expressing his love is just like the way my mom expressed love to me. Annoying and clingy but can’t live without her".

(Image Credits: Instagram/goldengirl_xena)

