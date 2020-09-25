Dog And Tortoise Enjoy A Friendly Football Match, Netizens Amused | WATCH

An adorable video depicting the perfect friendship between a tortoise and a dog has hit the internet and netizens are in complete awe. The two friends are seen playing football in the video. Uploaded on a Twitter handle named @gnuman1979 the video shows the two creatures enjoying their playtime and the uploader has termed it as ‘the coolest thing’ that he has seen in a long time.

The friendly football match

The 44 seconds short video clip shows the dog giving some tough competition to its tortoise friend. As the video moves further, we can see the dog dodging the ball while the tortoise is trying to reach at his pace. In a sweet gesture towards the end of the video, the dog lowers its pace so that the tortoise can catch up. The dog is also seen motivating the tortoise in the middle of the video by kicking the ball away and pushing the tortoise to have a chance at it.

This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/ZuHaXyVrs5 — jamie (@gnuman1979) September 24, 2020

Netizens have bombarded the comment section after watching the football match between the two friends. Uploaded on September 24, the video has invited 9.7K likes. Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one user wrote, "Are any of them eligible to play for Scotland?".

This is so rare n funny to watch. Keeps our mind 🆒 — Diya40 (@Diya401) September 25, 2020

That looks like the 'usain bolt' of turtles ;) — JRB (@RJ560102) September 24, 2020

Judging by my tortoise, it's probably turned on by the ball. — Serena Cairns (@SerenaCairns) September 24, 2020

I will never find anything that beats this. That’s it. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/CN7LAf0pW1 — 🐝✨ Mrs Bob ✨🐝 (@Mrs_Bob_Here) September 25, 2020

😍 ahhh Vee I thought this was Memphis & Steven when I first looked! @captain_konica 🐶🐢 https://t.co/Jvs7HnuYtV — _MAT53 (@MAT53_) September 25, 2020

In a similar incident, a video showing dogs playing cricket with humans during the IPL season has gone viral on the internet and the netizens cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on Instagram by the username ‘bilkulelementary’, the video shows a rare ‘Man vs Dogs’ cricket match where the dogs show off their cricket skills. Impressed by the dogs, netizens have deemed the video to be ‘pawsome’. Uploaded on September 11, the video shows 2 men playing cricket with 3 dogs. All of the 3 dogs are dressed in red. In the beginning, we see all the players taking their position. As the video progresses, the bowler balls and the batsman hits the ball. This is when a german shepherd dog shows his cricket skills as he runs and catches the ball in first go, leaving the netizens stunned. In the background, we can hear a person doing commentary. As soon as the dog catches the ball, we hear the commentator saying, ‘what a performance, what a catch’.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@gnuman1979)

