Dog Diet Prank Takes Off With Owners Tricking Diet Plan For Pets, Reactions Are Hilarious

In a new trend that has the online audience in guffaws, pet owners are depriving their pooches of food, pretending to jump-start a new diet regime, and the expressions of the unpleased pets is winning the internet. The prank involves the owner scaling down the regular quantity of dog food on the scoops with canines longing for kibbles with a heartening and hopeful gaze. While some were stunned at the shrunk diet unable to come to terms that their bowls had a smaller chunk or portion, many others hastily wolfed down the little food offered in a hilarious reaction.

In one of the dog diet clips trending, an owner stealthily picked one strand of veggie out of a full container and placed it in his pooch’s bowl. “Was not happ [happy] wif Mahm [with me]. Not funny joke” he wrote in the caption. The dog’s reaction, as he devours the food then stares at his owner, transfixed seemingly appearing to say ‘what was that?’ Made the users laugh in the comments thread. “Poor Mochi,” a commenter said. “Aw man! Why you do dat to mochi,” said another, as several others poured in laughter emoticons at the confused canine’s reaction to the diet prank.

Surprised pooches

In one other clip, a black pug clad in a t-shirt sat by his dinner bowl, as his owner dropped 3 chunks of pedigree in the bowl. The disappointed pug quips and looks around in amazement. “Look at that face,” wrote the owner. Another clip shows a pooch not ready to believe his eyes when his owner places a tiny concoction of food piece on his fish-shaped serving plate. The pooch instantly looks at his human, surprised at the quantity. The owner captioned the video as #dogfoodchallenge. Several such footages of people trying the rib-tickling challenge with their pets have amused the netizens as dogs’ priceless reactions amuses netizens.

