Video Of Dogs Playing Cricket During IPL Season Is Winning Internet | WATCH

A video showing dogs playing cricket with humans during the IPL season has gone viral on the internet and the netizens cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on Instagram by the username ‘bilkulelementary’, the video shows a rare ‘Man vs Dogs’ cricket match where the dogs show off their cricket skills. Impressed by the dogs, netizens have deemed the video to be ‘pawsome’.

Dog plays cricket match

Uploaded on September 11, the video shows 2 men playing cricket with 3 dogs. All of the 3 dogs are dressed in red. In the beginning, we see all the players taking their position. As the video progresses, the bowler balls and the batsman hits the ball. This is when a german shepherd dog shows his cricket skills as he runs and catches the ball in first go, leaving the netizens stunned. In the background, we can hear a person doing commentary. As soon as the dog catches the ball, we hear the commentator saying, ‘what a performance, what a catch’. During the end of the video, we see the bowlers hugging the dog who caught the ball. The video has been aptly captioned as, “Which color are you choosing this IPL season?”. Few hashtags have also been used in the caption, like, #ipl2020, #puppies, #cricket and #2020.

Read: Video Of Dog Playing Volleyball With Humans Breaks Internet | Watch

The amusing video has invited over 200,000 likes. Netizens are seen leaving various emojis in the comment section. Responding to the caption, few have also commented the team that they would choose.

Read: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

Few days back, a video showing a dog playing volleyball with her human companions went viral on the internet. The video which was shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match. The video shows the dog very excited while chasing the ball. Kiara can be seen not only chasing the ball, but she is actually playing the game. Kiara jumped into the action as one of the player's partners in a two-on-two volleyball match.

Read: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Also Read: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

(Image Credits: Instagram/bilkulelementary)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.