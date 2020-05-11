Good News: From 'soulful' Gestures To 'cute' Animal Videos, 5 Stories Spreading Smiles

As the world still battles the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease, it has fueled conversations around mental-health and positivity. With major countries under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis. However, Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ surged during these gloomy times. Here is a compilation of all positive news stories that will “uplift” your soul. From kind gestures to animals paying unique visits, these are five best stories for today.

Musicians play for visitors at hospital

A kind gesture by musicians in Germany has been making several rounds on the internet. As life is slowly coming back to normalcy in some parts of the world, visitors who were unable to meet their friends or family in the hospital due to government-imposed restrictions were seen lined outside München Klinik in Germany. In a bid to make the meeting “very special”, members from Abaco Orchestra played instruments outside the premises and mark the day and raise the spirits of people.

In diesen Minuten spielt sich vor der #MünchenKlinik Bogenhausen etwas ganz Besonderes ab..😳 4 junge Musiker haben sich am heutigen #Muttertag Zeit genommen, um für uns zu spielen.. 🎻🎶 Das Publikum: eine hunderte Meter lange Schlange von Münchnern..., pic.twitter.com/zA36VXguTq — München Klinik (@muenchenklinik) May 10, 2020

Read - Germany: Musicians Play For Visitors Lined Up To Meet Their Families In Hospital

Ballerinas virtually perform together to raise funds

Recently, a group of ballerinas reportedly joined hands to help dancers in need of financial assistance. In a bid to raise funds, Misty Copeland, the principal dancer with American Ballet theatre collaborated with fellow dance Joseph Phillip to launch the 'Swans for Relief' initiative. The group consisting of 32 ballerinas from 14 nations, made a visual performance which was later shared on the internet and garnered over 371k views.

Read - COVID-19: 32 Ballerinas Virtually Perform Together To Raise Funds For Out Of Work Dancers

Peacock pays 'unexpected' visit

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the sight of the birds and animals wandering casually has become a routine as streets remain hassle-free. In one such incident, a video of a peacock visiting a woman’s home unexpectedly has gone viral. Shared on Twitter by a user named Gunjan Mehta, the 15-second clip shows the mighty feathered peacock perched on the window of the woman’s house pecking in an attempt to enter the home.

Read - Peacock Pays 'unexpected' Visit To A Woman's Home, Netizens Say 'beautiful Guest'

Shillong Chamber Choir's medley

In an effort to raise funds for the COVID-19, the Shillong Chamber Choir posted a video of a stunning performance in collaboration, singing melodies, that have caught the attention of the internet. In a 4-minute video, the choir can be seen intoning famous tracks Sar Jo Tera Chakraye from 1957 Guru Dutt starrer Pyasa and The Lonely Goatherd from the American musical drama from 1965, The Sound of Music for raising donations.

Read - Shillong Chamber Choir's Medley Will Cheer You Up Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch

Bear cub splashing in tub

In an adorable video, Oregon Zoo shared the experience of a black bear cub splashing around in a giant bathtub in the summer afternoon as visitors remain absent due to the coronavirus measures in the state. Posted on Instagram by the Zoo’s official page, the video captioned as “Tub time cub time!” shows Takoda, an orphan bear from Montana, enjoying a bath in a tub with his toys, having his “me time”.

Read - Bear Cub Splashing In A Giant Bathtub At Oregon Zoo Gives Netizens 'summer Goals'





