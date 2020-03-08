The Debate
WATCH: Lioness Thunders Into Crowd In Gujarat; Some Flee, Others Record Incident

What’s Viral

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a lioness charging towards a group of men on a dusty road in Gujarat's Madavpur

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gujarat

Ever wondered what would you do if a lion or lioness randomly charged towards you? It sounds scary, but the answer may remain the same for all — run as fast as you can. And that's what some folks did when they encountered a lioness thundering towards them in a Gujarat village.

A video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a lioness charging towards a group of men on a dusty road in Gujarat's Madavpur. It is unclear when the video was actually recorded. Since Nanda shared the 7-second-video it has garnered more than 5,500 views.

In the video, as the animal charges, most people quickly move aside while others seize the opportunity of recording the whole incident for the likes of ourselves. Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lioness. Simultaneously, the lioness doesn’t try to interact, in any form, with the many humans present on the street.

Reactions

One user was concerned about whether the big kitty was safe. "Is the lion safe ??" asked a user, to which Nanda replied "Pretty safe".

(PTI photo for representative purposes)

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
