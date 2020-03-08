WATCH: Lioness Thunders Into Crowd In Gujarat; Some Flee, Others Record Incident

Ever wondered what would you do if a lion or lioness randomly charged towards you? It sounds scary, but the answer may remain the same for all — run as fast as you can. And that's what some folks did when they encountered a lioness thundering towards them in a Gujarat village.

A video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a lioness charging towards a group of men on a dusty road in Gujarat's Madavpur. It is unclear when the video was actually recorded. Since Nanda shared the 7-second-video it has garnered more than 5,500 views.

Imagine someone charging at you at 80kmp 🤔🤔

Even Usain Bolt can’t escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/PLyOMq6oDv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

In the video, as the animal charges, most people quickly move aside while others seize the opportunity of recording the whole incident for the likes of ourselves. Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lioness. Simultaneously, the lioness doesn’t try to interact, in any form, with the many humans present on the street.

Reactions

The lion is not happy with the crowd. Bechara..... — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) March 7, 2020

When Road becomes a Safarihttps://t.co/gFVxvDtYWK — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) March 8, 2020

Dekho Gujrat me to Sear galiyo me gumte hai ! — Jatin Desai (@JatinDe91654733) March 7, 2020

One user was concerned about whether the big kitty was safe. "Is the lion safe ??" asked a user, to which Nanda replied "Pretty safe".

