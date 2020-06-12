Eight Dogs Set Guinness World Record For 'most Dogs In A Conga Line'

A 12-year-old dog trainer in Germany has set the world record for teaching eight dogs to stand in a conga line, the Guinness World Record wrote in a post on Facebook. Dogs Emma, Jennifer, Katy, Maya, Nala, Sabrina, Sally, and Specki won “Most dogs in a conga line" award after Alexa Lauenburger taught them to balance in conga at least five meters apart in order of their height.

Not just that, Lauenburger held the record for 'Fastest Five Metre Backwards Walk By A Dog' (5.66 secs) and 'Fastest Time To Jump Five Hurdles On Hind Legs By A Dog' (6.73 secs). Guinness World Records adjudicator, Lena Kuhlmann, was quoted saying, she thought it would be way more difficult for the woman to achieve the title but the dogs were so well trained and so well behaved and were determined to do the stunt.

While also renowned as the 'dog whisperer', Lauenburger was quoted saying that the key was knowing your animals extremely well and giving them instructions. She added, it was really important when one wants to teach a dog, they must find a trick that suits the dog.

Having started to train dogs when she was barely 5, Lauenburger is reported to have years of dog training experience, while she is with the team of her dogs 24 hours, as per Guinness world records press release. She is a winner of Germany's equivalent of Got Talent and appeared on both Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and America’s Got Talent: Champions.

For those that somehow may have missed her, Alexa’s act has nothing to do with singing or telling jokes like many of the starry-eyed rivals that regularly feature on the variety show franchise. Although she does defy the age-old showbiz rule of “never work with animals, Guinness wrote on the official website.

Emma rose to the occasion

Out of all the dogs, Emma rose to the occasion – with her amazing abilities and cleared five hurdles in a speedy 5.66 sec on her very first record attempt. Facebook was mesmerized by the pooch's performance as they lauded the dog's caliber and determination in helping the owner achieve her dreams.

