US man breaks Guinness World record for most bench presses underwater

In an ultimate show of strength, a man from Illinois, US has broken the previous Guinness World Record of doing the highest number of consecutive bench press underwater. Greg Wittstock, who had previously made a failed attempt, his time beat the previous record of 42 by doing 62 repetitions. The feat was achieved in the bottom of the lake in St Charles wherein he held his breath for a 1 minute 31 seconds and completed the task with a 50 kg barbell.

A video of the same was posted on the official account of the Guinness World Records on Youtube. The clip features Wittstock saying, “Hey, that was so fun. I got 62 and I got full extension all the way, so no problem,” right after emerging from the water. The video also revealed that his previous attempt in September was discounted as he hadn’t fully extended his arms.

The video has received over 598,392 views since posted with many users commenting on the post. One user joked, 'Fish be like bro gym closed isn’t mean that u start work out in our area" while another wrote," The only impressive thing was him holding his breath underwater so long" Many others had suggestions for the next world record. " Most bench presses on a shipping container whilst on a crane," wrote one user.

'Will attempt it again'

Meanwhile, Wittstock also dropped a comment on the post revealing that he would attempt it again, "I had so much fun I’m going to attempt to do it again at Pondemonium this August!," he wrote. He also said that it was fun and that he was "life long free diver who loves lifting weights." He then thanked the Guinness world writing, "Thanks Guinness for recognizing unusual achievements! We need as many distractions as possible these days!"

