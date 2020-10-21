Dolphin Jojo And Dog Zyzz Become Best Friends, Netizens Point 'how Happy They Are'

The Dodo recently added a new video on YouTube showcasing a sweet dolphin dog friendship. In the video, fans see how the dog and the dolphin swim with each other and play. Since the video has gone live, many fans have shared the video and mentioned they love the 'odd couple'. The dog's name is Zyzz and the wild dolphin is named Jojo. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same.

Dolphin dog friendship video

In the video, fans can see a dolphin and a dog swimming together in the ocean. The video was captioned - 'Every time this dog, Zyzz, sees his favourite wild dolphin, Jojo, he jumps off the boat to play with him'. Many fans have liked and commented many fun things on the post.

The owner of the dog explained that they didn't teach Zyzz anything and that he just likes jumping into the water. He then added that as soon as he commands the dog to go in the water, he just jumps in. The owner said that Zyzz goes out on the boat all the time and that he is like a crew member in the ship.

The owner of the dog then mentioned that there is always a dolphin family around in the ocean that likes playing with his friends when they are swimming in the ocean and introduced Jojo. Jojo is more friendly with people than he is with dolphins, the caption reads. He then stated that Jojo loves playing with people and that he is the 'best dolphin ever'. Then came the time when Jojo and Zyzz met each other.

Zyzz's owner finally added that the two seemed to like each other a lot and they started swimming around with each other. Even Jojo seemed to be intrigued by Zyzz. Many fans commented that they love the pair. Take a look at how fans reacted to the cute dolphin dog best friends video:

Pic Credit: The Dodo's YouTube

Promo Pic Credit: The Dodo's YouTube

