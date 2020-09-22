Man Swims With Dolphin Around Him In Sea, Video Amazes Netizens

In an adorable video that is going viral on social media platforms, a man can be seen swimming in the sea with a dolphin around him. The video, shared by a Twitter handle named Nature And Animals, shows a man swimming in the sea, while a dolphin is jumping around him apparently in an attempt to woo the human with its tricks. The Twitter user captioned the post using just one word - "wow" - and no doubt, it perfectly describes the video.

The video has garnered more than 10,000 views and nearly 700 likes since being shared on the microblogging platform last evening. Netizens are flooding the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages. "This is the only way that people should see/swim with dolphins... in their natural home doing what THEY want to do and not what they've been forcibly trained to do in captivity," one individual commented. "Before I die, this has always been my number one on my life list," another wrote.

That must feel amazing)) https://t.co/5ftbmvJptG — Maria Ostrowski 🏄🍹🌴💖 (@MariiaOstrowski) September 21, 2020

They're trying to train their human to do tricks. To no avail. — Sandra W (@swalneck) September 21, 2020

“Hey, hooman! Can ya do this? How bout this? What about this one?” — Galactus (@Galactu03265192) September 21, 2020

Doesn’t get any better than this... — romieDGA (@romieDGA) September 21, 2020

Dolphins and squirrels

Recently, another cute video involving dolphins went viral on social media, where the intelligent mammals could be seen curiously watching squirrels playing nearby their aquarium pod. The video begins by showing four dolphins inside a life-size aquarium. Just outside are two little squirrels running around searching for food. However, instead of swimming inside, the video shows all the dolphins glued to watching the moment of the squirrels.

Dolphins getting mesmerised by squirrels pic.twitter.com/MnLpNpxQaF — Micro-ambitious (@pal36) January 3, 2019

