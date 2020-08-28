Pooja Hegde Is 'channelling' Her 'inner Happy-go-lucky Dolphin' In This New Post On IG

Actor Pooja Hegde recently uploaded a video of herself performing yoga on Instagram. The actor could be seen transitioning from a plank to a dolphin pose in a swift movement. Pooja also penned down a caption about how she was 'channelling' her 'inner happy-go-lucky dolphin' with the post. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram video:

In the video uploaded by the actor, fans could see her sporting a grey and green neon outfit as she exercised. Pooja's feet were placed against the wall to help support her and she could be seen performing a yoga flow. The post was captioned - 'Channeling my inner happy-go-lucky dolphin today, while working on my shoulder and core (emoji) #everythinghurtsnow (emoji) #dolphinpose #FitWithAnAppetite #yoginilife @jogmihir' (sic).

Many fans and celebs commented on the video. Most celebs and fans commended the actor's effortless routine. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Pooja Hedge's Instagram

Actor Pooja Hedge is very active on her Instagram and makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated. A while back, she had celebrated reaching 11 million followers on the social media platform. In one of her latest posts, fans could spot the actor in France. Her caption read - 'Bonjour, Mon cheÌri #throwback' (sic). Many fans and celebs responded to the post with positive comments. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans could see the actor performing an aarti while she was seen dressed in traditional clothes. The post was uploaded on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pooja also captioned the picture with mantras, which read - 'Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa. May Ganapati Bappa fill your life with love, happiness and peace'. Take a look at her post:

Talking about her work, Pooja will soon be seen in two new projects. The first one is Most Eligible Bachelor, which is written and directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The movie will feature Akhil Akkineni in the lead opposite Pooja. The next film is Radhe Shyam, which will be written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will feature Prabhas in a pivotal role opposite Pooja.

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

