Dog's Encounter With A Rescue Dolphin Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

There's nothing more wholesome than an inter-species friendships and an unusual friendship between a golden retriever and a dolphin is making the rounds on the internet. A video featuring the duo has gone viral and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. A golden retriever named Kevin has found a new pal in a rescue dolphin called Winter.

“Friendship knows no bounds,” this saying was proved true as one such incident was caught on camera. In July, Kevin, the Instagram-famous dog, caught the attention of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The aquarium invited Kevin for a virtual meeting with Winter. They also sent a clip of the dolphin playing with a toy duck while inviting the adorable dog for a video chat.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium took to Instagram and shared a clip which shows Kevin sniffing curiously at the laptop screen while watching the video. The video also features the absolutely adorable virtual encounter between the duo. Check out the clip here:

While Kevin is golden retriever from Tampa, Florida, who is famous for his cute duck hat, Winter is also very popular and has starred in films such as Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2. Netizens cannot seem to get enough of the adorable virtual meeting and took to the comments section to shower love on the duo. Check out some of the reactions here:

Kevin meets new friend Winter

Days after their online playdate, Kevin visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and met his new friend Winter. He also made some other friends including dolphins Hope, PJ, Nicholas, and Hemingway and took an adorable swim in the former Winter Zone with the Animal Care Team. Check out the video here:

Another video shows the golden retriever meeting other aquarium residents like pelicans. A video of Kevin and Winter’s meeting uploaded on August 14 has collected over thousands of views and comments. Check out some of the reactions here:

