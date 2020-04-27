Dolphins 'glowing' Blue From High Amount Of Bioluminescence In Water; Watch

A photographer-videographer fulfilled his “dream” of capturing the rare video of dolphins swimming in bioluminescence at Newport Beach in California, and the clip showing “glowing animals” in water has now gone viral. Even though it is a unique video by itself and internet users across the world are ‘amazed’, according to Patrick Coyne it was the “most challenging” video he had ever shot. There were many struggles from spotting the right spots for bioluminescence to also locating animals underwater that too when its dark at night, the photographer along with New Port Coastal Adventure, managed to successfully put together a clip that has made netizens compare it to James Cameron’s Avatar.

While sharing the video, Coyne wrote, “This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reasons. For starters, the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it.”

“We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show,” he added.

‘Absolutely stunning’

Since the video was posted later last week, it has garnered nearly 46 thousand views and people have shared it across social media platforms. Netizens called the short clip “incredible”, “stunning”, “unreal”, “magical”, and one of them even confessed that it would now be his dream to shoot a similar video in the future. Another internet user lauded the skills of the people behind the camera because changing shutter speed in the dark to capture the “true essence” of the moment requires talent and patience.

One Instagram user wrote in comments, “I can’t stop watching this. So so good Patrick, stoked you got to experience this!! Thanks for sharing, I miss my dolphin friends”. Another user wrote, “Wow. That’s actually something that qualifies as ‘epic’”.

