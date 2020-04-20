'Ocean Olympics': Video Of Dolphins Performing Acrobatics Breaks Internet

With coronavirus lockdown resulting in the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of dolphins performing acrobatics, which he dubbed as 'Ocean Olympics'. Susanta Nanda shared the video on the morning of April 20 and it has since garnered more than 6,200 views on Twitter. In the video, the dolphins can be seen jumping out of the ocean, rotating in the air before landing back into the waters comfortably. Around seven dolphins are visible in the 22-second long video that was shared by Susanta.

Netizens were left amazed by the video and they have been sharing their personal experiences with the aquatic mammal. Users also thanked Susanta for making their day by sharing the beautiful video amid the lockdown. Dolphins are found in water bodies across the world and it is probably the most liked sea creature of all time. As per data, dolphins range in size from 5 feet to 31 feet, depending on the species they belong to. Dolphins are highly social animals and are regarded as one of the most intelligent animals on Earth.

Tokyo Olympics postponed.

But Gymnastics at Ocean Olympics started🙏



Dolphins jumping out and performing acrobatics..... pic.twitter.com/co9BMBShFB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020

Netizens' reactions

Saw dolphins off the coast of Durban. Amazing creatures, very curious. — pavan.periwal (@PavanPeriwal) April 20, 2020

Its Worth every minute of my lockdown! — Setu Modawal (@SetuModawal) April 20, 2020

wish one day our Errawadi dolphins at Chilika lake gets such freedom to dance away from noisy boats. — Yugabrata (@Yugabrata1) April 20, 2020

Now waiting to see this video on WhatsApp with message about dolphins returning to Mumbai's Marine Drive 😝 — Yogendra Lalwani #staysafe (@yogendralalwani) April 20, 2020

