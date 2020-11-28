Last Updated:

Donald Trump's 'tiny Desk' At Thanksgiving Starts A Meme Fest; Netizens Trend #DiaperDon

Incumbent American President Donald Trump addressed the media on the occasion of Thanksgiving wherein he spoke about a variety of subjects

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Photo of Donald Trump sitting on tiny desk surfaces,netizens say 'he's just a whining kid'

Incumbent American President Donald Trump addressed the media on the occasion of Thanksgiving wherein he spoke about a variety of subjects and also conducted a call with the American troops. While, he reiterated his claim about election 'fraud', it was the tiny desk of the 74-year old that caught eyeballs. Soon, #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter with netizens likening him to a ‘whining kid’ while some terming it as a 'majestic picture'.

'Mark of Trump's Presidency '

The trend was amplified after Hollywood actor Mark Hamill shared the picture of Trump sitting on the desk and wrote, “maybe if you’ll stop whining, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy's table”. Meanwhile, netizens took the opportunity to dish out memes and crack jokes at the Republican. While many highlighted his insecurity about the presidency, others lauded the “clever and brave White House staff” who swapped the President’s table with a much smaller one.

Meanwhile, Trump responded by calling on Twitter for promoting "false trends". In addendum, he also repeated that the microblogging site was biased towards conservatives. 

Meanwhile, Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia on Friday rejected outgoing President Donald Trump's campaign's latest effort to challenge Pennsylvania US elections results. Reacting to judges' assessment which stated that the 'campaign's claims have no merit', Trump's lawyers have vowed to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, 3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee in a letter to three-judge panel said, 'calling an election unfair does not make it so'. 

First Published:
