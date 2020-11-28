Donald Trump's 'tiny Desk' At Thanksgiving Starts A Meme Fest; Netizens Trend #DiaperDon

Incumbent American President Donald Trump addressed the media on the occasion of Thanksgiving wherein he spoke about a variety of subjects and also conducted a call with the American troops. While, he reiterated his claim about election 'fraud', it was the tiny desk of the 74-year old that caught eyeballs. Soon, #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter with netizens likening him to a ‘whining kid’ while some terming it as a 'majestic picture'.

'Mark of Trump's Presidency '

The trend was amplified after Hollywood actor Mark Hamill shared the picture of Trump sitting on the desk and wrote, “maybe if you’ll stop whining, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy's table”. Meanwhile, netizens took the opportunity to dish out memes and crack jokes at the Republican. While many highlighted his insecurity about the presidency, others lauded the “clever and brave White House staff” who swapped the President’s table with a much smaller one.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

I like to think that during Trump’s presidency, some hero in the White House has slowly swapped Trump’s desk for a slightly smaller one, day by day, so he wouldn’t notice, till four years later we get to this majestic picture. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/UUe8dfx0SD — Tryph (@bigrooster81) November 27, 2020

I want to salute the dark, subtle genius, quietly at work in the White House staff, who managed to move Rudy Giuliani's press conference to a run down garden centre, and to seat Donald Trump himself at that tiny, tiny desk.



Be safe. The world needs your art.#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/xALQUblaX6 — Manny Neira (@manny_neira) November 27, 2020

The fact that this pic is real and not photoshopped is the funniest thing I’ve seen in quite some time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CIuFfX3WMB — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 27, 2020

Some people in America have to stay back *years* in primary school. pic.twitter.com/fvChVJrwaj — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 27, 2020

Trump at his mini Resolute Desk reminds me of this old SNL skit 😂 pic.twitter.com/2H6vCjiI2W — Fresh Mouthed Marie pays her taxes 😘 (@FreshMouthed) November 27, 2020

pic.twitter.com/LAODAo6S7w — T H E R O U X (@TheWickedCoder) November 27, 2020

although I think it started badly anyway pic.twitter.com/hUs5tqtVrn — UnicornioAzul 💙 🌊 🌍🆘 🍷☕🦄💃🏻🏳️‍🌈🇨🇴🇬🇧💙 (@AndreaMunoz2020) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump responded by calling on Twitter for promoting "false trends". In addendum, he also repeated that the microblogging site was biased towards conservatives.

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia on Friday rejected outgoing President Donald Trump's campaign's latest effort to challenge Pennsylvania US elections results. Reacting to judges' assessment which stated that the 'campaign's claims have no merit', Trump's lawyers have vowed to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, 3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee in a letter to three-judge panel said, 'calling an election unfair does not make it so'.

