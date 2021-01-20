Last Updated:

Dragon Fruit's New Name Triggers Meme Fest; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

Dragon fruit's new name triggers meme fest among netizens on Twitter who express how they like the new name. Here are some of the memes.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
dragon fruit's new name

CM Rupani's decision of changing the name of Dragon fruit to Kamalam has triggered a memefest on Twitter as netizens express how they feel about the new name. The post sharing the news about the Gujurat state's CM giving the dragon fruit a new name has gone viral on the internet, where he has explained why has changed the name of the fruit. According to him, the fruit resembles a lotus, hence it should be called something that suits it better. Check out the post below.

Dragon Fruit's new name

A digital media platform Scoop Whoop shared a post which stated that the Gujurat CM has changed the dragon fruit's name. The post, which was shared on their Instagram handle read, "'Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it,' CM Rupani said". Check out the post of the same below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

Dragon Fruit memes

The name dragon fruit which was changed by the state government became a piece of hilarious viral news shortly after it made headlines with a number of netizens gushing to Twitter to leave their comments and reactions on the newly rechristened dragon fruit. Numerous netizens circulated memes and observed how unusual the new name of the dragon fruit was and what it sounded like. Many people wondered whether the news about the name change was real or if it was indeed parody. check out some of the hilarious tweets by netizens about the news below:

While certain netizens just sent laughing emoticons, many other people sent GIFs and other meme images to show how they felt about the news. A few other people asked on Twitter why was the name of the fruit changed and would there be more fruits whose names would be changed? A few other netizens suggested other fruits whose names could be changed as they resemble other things than their names. check out some of the hilarious tweets by netizens about the news below.


First Published:
