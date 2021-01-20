Dragon Fruit's New Name Triggers Meme Fest; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

CM Rupani's decision of changing the name of Dragon fruit to Kamalam has triggered a memefest on Twitter as netizens express how they feel about the new name. The post sharing the news about the Gujurat state's CM giving the dragon fruit a new name has gone viral on the internet, where he has explained why has changed the name of the fruit. According to him, the fruit resembles a lotus, hence it should be called something that suits it better. Check out the post below.

Dragon Fruit's new name

A digital media platform Scoop Whoop shared a post which stated that the Gujurat CM has changed the dragon fruit's name. The post, which was shared on their Instagram handle read, "'Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it,' CM Rupani said". Check out the post of the same below.

Dragon Fruit memes

The name dragon fruit which was changed by the state government became a piece of hilarious viral news shortly after it made headlines with a number of netizens gushing to Twitter to leave their comments and reactions on the newly rechristened dragon fruit. Numerous netizens circulated memes and observed how unusual the new name of the dragon fruit was and what it sounded like. Many people wondered whether the news about the name change was real or if it was indeed parody. check out some of the hilarious tweets by netizens about the news below:

What will you name Apple or Mango? — Ingrid Bergman (@Ingrid_Bergman1) January 20, 2021

Modern problems require modern solutions. — Ninda Turtle || Squint Neon Stan 🌈 (@NindaTurtles) January 19, 2021

Ye to wahi baat ho gayi.. sare bimariyon ka illaj hai raat ko doodh peeke so 🤦

Matlab kuch bhi !! — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) January 20, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dharmesh Mehta (@dharmeshm1008) January 20, 2021

Does it look like a lotus pic.twitter.com/UFxK1l2gN8 — yash (@yadsul) January 20, 2021

While certain netizens just sent laughing emoticons, many other people sent GIFs and other meme images to show how they felt about the news. A few other people asked on Twitter why was the name of the fruit changed and would there be more fruits whose names would be changed? A few other netizens suggested other fruits whose names could be changed as they resemble other things than their names. check out some of the hilarious tweets by netizens about the news below.

This is path breaking ! Dragon fruit sounds so scary. I can now have kamalam at ease . Someone please update the wiki to add kamalam to Honolulu queen along with Pitaya Roja. Mexico , thank us later😎 — Saurabh Sisodia (@SaurabhSis) January 19, 2021

When I read such news, I want to slap on my own face. — Sahil Sharma 🏹 (@SurgeonBlogging) January 19, 2021

Tinde ko tinder kar do, bhindi ko bidi kar do. — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) January 20, 2021

Looks more like a Fireball (Aag ka Gola) 😂 — Kuldeep More (@kuldeepmore99) January 20, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😃😂😃😃😂😃😃😂😃😃😃😂😃😂😃😂😃😃😃😃😃😃😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😃😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😄🤣🤣🤣😂😃😃😂😄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr Khushboo 🪄 (@khushbookadri) January 19, 2021

Kya ye ek jaise lagte hai ? pic.twitter.com/E7EBNjh0nZ — Rajasthani (@MatarGasti) January 20, 2021

Is this real news or some parody? — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) January 19, 2021



