Wonder How An Eagle Blinks? Video On Twitter Is Grabbing Netizens' Attention | Watch

The animals have always amazed humans with their exceptional features. Some of these features are missed by the humans in real-time but if they are shot in slow motion, the results may be surprising. One such video is doing the rounds on Twitter. This video answers the question of how does an eagle blink? This viral video shows that an eagle blinking its eyes is nowhere near to how humans do it.

The video was initially posted back in 2019 but is doing the rounds again on Twitter. A lot of people have been sharing the video on their Twitter accounts. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his social media. The video shows exactly how an eagle blinks.

See the eagle video here

This is how an #Eagle blinks. Incredible nature captured by Gavin Free in slow motion. They have nictating membranes which slide across eye from front to back, wiping dust & durt. pic.twitter.com/kTNJBFyOGt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 10, 2020

In the caption, Parveen Kaswan said that the eagle has nictitating membranes which slide across the eye from front to back. The nictitating membrane is a transparent or translucent third eyelid present in some animals. From the looks of it, the blinking of an eagle looks like a curtain wiping the eyes. Parveen Kaswan also said that the blinking of eagle wipes off all the dust and dirt from the eyes.

After seeing the video a lot of people are mesmerised. Several people have retweeted and shared the video. Many people commented on their response to the video. One user exclaimed that he just cannot stop watching the video while another one commented with a Game Of Thrones reference saying that the video is giving three-eyed raven vibes.

The viral video of eagle blinking captured in slow motion is part of a longer video. The original video was shared on YouTube back in 2019 and it consists of all kinds of birds in slow motion. The clip shared by the YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys is fascinating to watch.

See the video here

