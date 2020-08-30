Ecuadorian Pair Becomes World's Oldest Couple With Combined Age Of Almost 215 Years

Guinness World Records has recognised Ecuador's Julio Cesar Mora Tapia and Waldramina Quinteros Reyes as the world's oldest married couple with a combined age of 214 years. The 110-year-old Julio Cesar and 104-year-old Waldramina have been married for 79 years and both of them are still in good health.

As mentioned in the Guinness World Records statement, the duo has enjoyed many happy moments together as well as faced challenges and difficulties like any married couple. However, they believe the love and respect they have for each other has secured them the title of the oldest married couple, with an aggregate age of 214 years and 358 days.

Congratulations to Julio Cesar and Waldramina, the oldest married couple with a combined age of 214 years!https://t.co/xcjYlEuRPp — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 26, 2020

About the love story

Julio Tapia was born on March 10th, 1910 and Waldramina Reyes was born on October 16, 1915. The Ecuadorian couple dedicated their lives to teaching and are enjoying their retirement at the moment. Their heartwarming sage began when Waldramina during her school vacations went to visit her sister who lived in the same building as Julio. The couple met through her sister's husband, who was Julio’s cousin.

Their bond soon evolved into a loving relationship, which resulted in the couple getting married after seven years of seeing each other. As per Waldramina, she found in Julio a loving man with principles and young spirit as well as great literary art who wooed her with his beautiful poetry. As for Julio, he fell in love with Waldramina because of her beauty, their profound conversations and her big heart combined with a down to earth character.

The couple got married on February 7, 1941. the couple remembers it as an intimate and secret celebration because the relatives on either side of the family opposed the match. Julio and Waldramina are parents of five children and believe this is one of the greatest achievements and best legacies that they have been able to leave their family.

