Guinness World Records Shares Video Of 'extreme Basketball Challenge', Netizens Amazed

The Guinness World Records on August 10 shared a video of an 'extreme basketball challenge', where two competitors use the trampoline to see who can bounce, flip and dunk the furthest. The thrilling video was uploaded by the Guinness World Records on its official YouTube account and since being shared the clip has already garnered more than 73,000 views and over 2,400 upvotes. In the video, Davide Rizzi from Italy competes against Csanad Karoly Borlay from Hungary.

The record

Rizzi, part of 'Dunk Italy' crew, equalled the record of farthest forward flip trampoline slam dunk with 8.10 m (26 ft 6.89 in) jump. Rizzi equalled Kerim Daghistani's record, who had achieved the title in November 2017. One year later on November 18, 2018, Rizzi equalled Kerim's record on the set of 'La Notte dei Record', in Rome, Italy. Rizzy, who is part of a basketball freestyle team that performs at international sporting events, achieved the record on his second attempt.

Meanwhile, Csanad Karoly Borlay, who is also a former record holder for the farthest forward flip trampoline slam dunk from 2016 lost to Rizzi in this one because he didn't touch the ring during his first attempt, in which he successfully dunked the ball. And in his second attempt, he failed to release the ball, which made Rizzi the winner. Netizens have flooded the video with comments of appreciation as one user wrote, "Wow, this guy can do a front flip slam and I can't even slam !!Respect!!" Another user said, "it's tougher than it looks".

