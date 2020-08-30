Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebrities Who Are Rumoured To Be A Couple

It is widely speculated by fans that many Bollywood actors have been dating but haven't opened up about their relationship in interviews and on social media. Many such actors have also laughed off rumours about their relationships when asked. Thus, let us take a look at some celeb couples who are rumoured to be together and have not given an official statement, yet fans are rooting for them:

ALSO READ: Did Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Take Their Relationship To The Next Level?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made headlines for reportedly dating each other without working on a single movie together. Often the two actors are spotted hanging around. A few months back, on a popular chat show, Katrina had confessed that they both would look good together.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

There are rumours that Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The duo will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming film “Shershah”. During a social media interactive session, Sidharth tried to brush off these rumours. Even on a popular chat show, the actor claimed that he was single. However, the actors have been spotted together often.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Birthday: Rumoured Beau Sidharth Sends 'big Love N Hug' To The Actor

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday, the actor had received wishes from her rumoured cricketer beau, KL Rahul. Taking to his Instagram stories, the cricketer, who has been rumoured to be in a low-key relationship with Athiya, had posted a picture and captioned it as “Happy Birthday” with a monkey emoji. Moreover, a few months back, they were spotted on a dinner date in the city. Now, their fans are eagerly waiting for their rumoured relationship to be official soon.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are said to have been dating ever since their Baaghi 2 days. However, neither of the actors have ever confirmed the news about their relationship. On various talk shows and interviews, Tiger has reportedly said that Disha is just a good friend. However, the duo is often spotted in public together and have no qualms about getting snapped. (Image Credits: Kiara and Katrina fan page IG)

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take A New -year Trip Together? Here's What We Know

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Dominate The Dance Floor At Armaan Jain's After Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.