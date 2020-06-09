Video Of Guitarist Performing For Two Parrots Leaves Netizens In Awe

A guitarist from Mumbai recently took to Facebook to share a video of him performing for ‘special guests’ at his home. The wholesome clip posted by Jatin Talukdar shows him sitting in front of a window and playing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots.

While the two birds seemed to be mesmerized by the tune of the guitar, Talukdar in caption wrote that he named the birds Jim and Kairi and they were a part of ‘Talukdar family’ now. In the video, one can see Talukdar playing a tune and whistling, while the little birds ‘jam along’.

In the caption, Talukdar wrote, “It's been a week since these guys have been visiting me regularly, but somehow, i was a bit sceptical about their visit, as I ran out of their seeds”.

It further read, "Today morning, I was randomly strumming few chords, and these guys surprised me with their visit! This felt like a real gig experience with a different audience altogether, where some people really get into the music, jam along, while others chill around, and enjoy the gig!”.

Netizens astonished to see an unusual gig

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Shared on June 7, the video has received 60,000 views. With thousands of likes and several comments, netizens were also surprised to see the unusual gig. While some internet users said that the jam session was ‘awesome’, others said, “It’s crazy how the union is happening between you guys. It is just too special seeing it. I can’t even imagine what you must be feeling right now”. Another user also added, “Cho cute.. Even Jim is jamming with u and adding few notes to ur music, wow, incredible!! Nature has to give so much, even parrots love music!”.

