Video: Snake Joins Man Jumping On Trampoline, Netizens Say 'when Your Ex Pops Up'

In what can be called the backyard recreation turned to a quagmire, a man encountered a snake for a seat drop war while bouncing on his outdoor trampoline sending jitters of laughter as well as leaving internet stunned. Shared by a man named Graham on Instagram, video footage shows a black snake that slithered out due to disturbance as the man headed for his morning “rebounding” exercise to flex and relax. The clip was captioned as, “I just need to commemorate this moment and also maybe get back inside a rink.”

Jumping on the trampoline in his shorts and a grey t-shirt, oblivious about the mate expected to join him in a short while, the man bounces on the trampoline that stirs the calm serpent as it slithers rhythmically beside the man joining his exercise regime. Upon noticing the snake crawling beside him, the man abandons the jumper in considerably the swiftest haste ever and runs for the hills. “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” exclaimed a user on the comments thread, while the second retorted, “My scream there would’ve been much higher pitched.”

"Is the snake fine, did you get bit?" ask users

In a series of hilarious comments on the incident, users wrote, “That noise”, “Did you get bit?”, “Jumping snake seems so confused,” “The snake happily hiding under the black cover then suddenly going like what am I on?”, “YASS THE RUN,” among many other comical reactions to the fitness buff’s ordeal. Some, concerned about the serpent’s safety wrote, “Did it get off safely?” while others said, they were going to have “barbed wire around my tramp. Snakes are my biggest fear and accidentally being touched by one is just NIIIGHTMARE FUEEEL.” It wasn’t established in the subsequent videos if the man returned to the spot again or if the snake was eventually caught, but towards the end of the clip, the serpent could be seen to have gotten the entire trampoline to itself.

