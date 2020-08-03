Elephant Calf Penzi Learns To Graze; Adorable Video Breaks Internet

The internet is usually flooded with cute animal videos. One such video is going viral on social media, winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows a baby elephant who is learning to graze. The video is captioned as, “Elephant Calf Penzi Learning to Graze''. One of the things baby elephant Penzi has enjoyed about the recent rains is fresh, wet grass! While she gets the majority of her nutritional needs from nursing, Penzi is consuming plant materials too. She hasn't mastered the technique of grasping grass with her trunk, but she has figured out an alternate method of munching grass straight to her mouth!”.

The 'adorable' Penzi

The video is for almost two minutes and it shows a cute baby elephant who is learning to graze. Uploaded on Reid Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video shows how baby elephant Penzi is yet to learn how to use her trunk. The video starts when the elephant digs her face into the grass and then shakes her head. She is trying to do a little something with her trunk as well. However, at the end of the video she manages to use her trunk and then savagely exits the frame. The video has garnered 15,000 views and 1,100 reactions.

Netizens are in complete awe of the video and have taken over to the comment section to express themselves. While few demand more videos of the baby elephant Penzi, others are completely able to sympathise with her as she struggles her way to learn. People think that she has put into a lot enthusiasm. The video has garnered 74 comments.

This is not the first time that an elephant video has gone viral on social media. The video shows the elephant hugging a rhinoceros.The video begins when the elephant lifts its trunk and then quickly wraps it around the rhinoceros’ body. The rhinoceros is extremely carefree and is busy feeding himself while the elephant slowly brings his trunk from the back of his body to the front.

