Mother Elephant Gets Angry On Its Baby For Playing In Water For Too Long; Watch

A short clip showing an angry elephant mother with its child playing in the water for too long and then overturning the bucket as taken the internet by storm.

A short clip showing an angry elephant mother with its child playing in the water for too long and then overturning the bucket has taken the internet by storm. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a six-second-long video on July 11 that shows the baby elephant splashing water in a black-coloured tub when the mother overturns the tub with its trunk prompting the baby elephant to stand calmly beside its mother. Nanda shared the video with a caption that such situation ‘happens with all children’ and it has gone viral and has already garnered over 65.8k views with over seven thousand likes.

‘Adorable’

From a mother saying it showcases her behaviour with her baby to another calling it the ‘universal Mamma rule’, the video has left thousands of netizens with a heartwarming feeling. One of the Twitter users also noted the video shows only half of the entire reaction by the mother because, at his home, it is usually followed by several slaps. Many even noted that the baby elephant is the ‘most cutest thing on the planet’. One of the netizens even said that ‘huge mamma loses cool’ and many have reposted the video across social media platforms. 

