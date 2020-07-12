Mother Elephant Gets Angry On Its Baby For Playing In Water For Too Long; Watch

A short clip showing an angry elephant mother with its child playing in the water for too long and then overturning the bucket has taken the internet by storm. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a six-second-long video on July 11 that shows the baby elephant splashing water in a black-coloured tub when the mother overturns the tub with its trunk prompting the baby elephant to stand calmly beside its mother. Nanda shared the video with a caption that such situation ‘happens with all children’ and it has gone viral and has already garnered over 65.8k views with over seven thousand likes.

Happens with all kids!



Mama gets upset when child plays in water for a long time. pic.twitter.com/7uGszSdO4Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2020

Read - Video: Goose Battles Mischievous Baby Elephant, Calf's Reaction Wins Internet

Read - Rare Set Of Elephant Twins Spotted In Sri Lanka's Minneriya National Park?

‘Adorable’

From a mother saying it showcases her behaviour with her baby to another calling it the ‘universal Mamma rule’, the video has left thousands of netizens with a heartwarming feeling. One of the Twitter users also noted the video shows only half of the entire reaction by the mother because, at his home, it is usually followed by several slaps. Many even noted that the baby elephant is the ‘most cutest thing on the planet’. One of the netizens even said that ‘huge mamma loses cool’ and many have reposted the video across social media platforms.

No No No..This is 50%.. I had also received many slaps with that. 😷😭😅 — Shubhanshu Nema (@ShubhanshuN_) July 11, 2020

Mamma is mamma, Universal rule 😀 — Rashmee (@witnessconscio1) July 11, 2020

Typical mama! 😅 — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) July 11, 2020

As a kid, had a fantasy of having a tiger cub as a pet.. as an adult, its baby elephant.. they are so damn cute.. I just want to play with them and forget abt the world. — Kavita (@genius_kavita) July 11, 2020

Lets see what you will want to have when you get old 🤔🤔🤔@genius_kavita — Arrey Suno To🗣️ (@arreySunoTo) July 11, 2020

Baby elephants r so damn cute. — jatin aggarwal (@JatinAggarwal24) July 11, 2020

This Mama forgot her childhood — Sajal (@Sajal00449572) July 11, 2020

Reminds me of younger days when me and my brother used to play video games 😂.



After number of warnings to stop a thundering voice would threaten "Bandh karta ki, Video game ujja ghalka" 😂🤣 the next second there was pin drop silence across the house. — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) July 11, 2020

Read - Orphaned Elephant Plays Big Brother To Rescued Baby Tusker, Read Their Touching Story

Read - Elephant 'Bob-cut Sengamalam' Impresses Netizens With Its Unique Hairstyle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.