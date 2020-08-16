Elephant Contingent Seen Marching With Complete Discipline; Watch

On August 15, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda posted a majestic video of elephants which is doing rounds on social media. The video shows a group of elephants marching in complete discipline. Nanda remarked that the elephants were not ordinary but African elephants and they would win 1st prize in any marching contest.

The Independence Day march

The 14 seconds short clip begins with a queue of elephants who are walking in the same direction with complete discipline, one behind the other. The video has been shot in a forest like area. The herbivores can be seen with huge ears and tusks, implying that they belong to the category of African bush elephants.

Read: Elephant Calf Penzi Learns To Graze; Adorable Video Breaks Internet

This elephant contingent won the 1st prize for its discipline in the marching contest today😎



( African elephants. Shared) pic.twitter.com/EKN8OjMDok — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 15, 2020

Uploaded on the occassion of 74th Indian Independence Day, the video has invited 739 likes and over 100 Retweets and Comments. The video has also managed to gather 5K views. Stunned by the video, one user wrote, "It is Independence Day march past". People have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

Read: Elephant Calves' Tussle Over A Treat From The Wilderness Of Kenya Goes Viral On Twitter

Wow

Excellent video Sir — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) August 16, 2020

Must be shown to our students in school😂😂

Humans are rowdies — Ritzv77 (@ritzv77) August 15, 2020

Congratulations to the entire Contingent for its great participation &Achievement — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) August 15, 2020

Marchpast for Independence day — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) August 15, 2020

So inspiring Sir — Sumit K Sum (@sumitksum) August 15, 2020

Bitter Truth: Animals can, humans can't... https://t.co/Skn4cGGiyk — Sumit K Sum (@sumitksum) August 15, 2020

This is not the first time that an animal video has gained so much attention. Few days back, a video showing a baby elephant who is learning to graze went viral on social media. The video is for almost two minutes and it shows a cute baby elephant who is learning to graze. Uploaded on Reid Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video shows how baby elephant Penzi is yet to learn how to use her trunk. The video starts when the elephant digs her face into the grass and then shakes her head. She is trying to do a little something with her trunk as well. However, at the end of the video she manages to use her trunk and then savagely exits the frame.

Read: Rare Set Of Elephant Twins Spotted In Sri Lanka's Minneriya National Park?

Also Read: Mexico: Safari Park Live Streams Birth Of Elephant, Names Baby Jumbo 'Zoom'

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.