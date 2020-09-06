New York Philharmonic Performs On Streets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

New York’s popular Philharmonic orchestra has taken to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic to perform and entertain fans while the concert hall remains closed. Known as one of the oldest musical institutions of America, the symphony orchestra was seen playing outdoor pop-up shows, pickup truck emblazoned with ‘bandwagon’ and other surprise nooks and corners to allure fans. The group was spotted wearing face masks and adhering to health safety protocols while performing and wants to make the gigs safe for fans, according to media reports.

Opera singer and series producer Anthony Roth Costanzo reportedly said that New York City was the group’s orchestra and the members were the soloists. Therefore, in these challenging times of the pandemic, the musicians were singing tunes for the moment of social change and were exploring newer ways to connect to the audience. Costanzo was quoted as saying in a local report that the musician had to explore ways to reinvent the concert-going ritual and continue doing music with precautions. The band isn’t about curling up in homes but more like getting the house out in the world, and sharing what music can do, he said. On such evening, the musicians were seen playing the classic New York ballad "Somewhere" from "West Side Story” for the socially distancing crowd with Roth Costanzo, Quan Ge on the violin, and Cong Wu on violin and Mozart's Allegro on the guitar.

Outside of Lincoln Center @nyphil is giving a social distant concert AND registering people to vote pic.twitter.com/bxahyPl6KG — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) August 29, 2020

Pedestrians made videos of performance

While trucks honked, cars sped past, and vendors selling clothes and bathroom towels moved slowly by the musicians, many rolled down the window panes to give ear to the blaring music on the busy streets, according to international media reports. While the band blared the arrangement of Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind” several pedestrians took out their phones to shoot videos and many others onlookers sang along and participated as the crowd. Like most bands, the Philharmonic took to online shows and visual gigs amid the pandemic, however, musician Cong reportedly felt that it wasn’t the same.

