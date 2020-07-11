Video: Goose Battles Mischievous Baby Elephant, Calf's Reaction Wins Internet

In inspiring footage, a Canadian goose takes a revenge flight against the baby elephant who attempted to spook the bird by spraying water at it from its trunk. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 34-second clip shows a mischievous baby elephant using his trunk as a water cannon to scare the goose who’s calmly perched on a pebble along the shore of a lake, minding its own business. Zuri, the young elephant splashes water at the bird as it rests in her enclosure at Utah’s Hogle Zoo that soon ends up in a funny tussle between the two creatures.

Annoyed at the fact that her space by the ‘personal pool’ was invaded, the tenacious goose, despite categorized as a flightless bird, soars to sit on elephant’s back as a payback for his mischief. Susanta hailed the goose’s “elephantine guts” for charging at the tusker by fluttering close to his face as it desperately paces back and forth to get rid of the persistent bird. Perhaps, Zuri failed to understand that the bird had very much liked to stay by the stream of water, relishing the cool in the summer's heat. While it was perturbed by the mammoth creature due to the advantage it had over the bird owing to its gigantic size and weight and a long trunk, the goose decided to teach the baby elephant some lessons.

When the duck had an elephantine guts👍 pic.twitter.com/TOYbv1LxsM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

Netizens laud goose's bravery

“The definition of insanity is repeating the same behavior over and over and expecting different results. This is a classic,” a commenter pointed out hilariously at the similar footage shared on Facebook. “Goosses never go down without a fight, even against the biggest of opponents,” noted the other. While this opinion can be backed by a similar clip that surfaced a few weeks ago in which a dauntless gander was seen standing firm against the aggression of a “class-bully” bunch of cows. A group of bovine charged against the solitary bird, trying to frighten and chase it away but to no avail. “That's one brave goose,” said one other in the comments section.

😂😂 💕 — ऐ वतन तेरे लिए 🇮🇳 (@iamAnklesh) July 11, 2020

Bird is goose — Dhaval (@del_rl) July 10, 2020

Elephant trying to duck the duck — PALLAVI (@Windowseat23) July 10, 2020

When the baby wanted to play, the adult started kicking up a tantrum and the baby kicked 😀Mean goose! — S Roy (@lightsailing) July 10, 2020

Hilarious!!! 😂😂😂 More I see baby elephants more am convinced we should recreate their version of joy. On a side note, if the duck got injured (it almost got trampled!) , would it go and see a "quack"? 😜 — Siju Narayan (@siju_narayan) July 10, 2020

Hahaha 😂 elephant is too cute.. 🤗🤗 — Suma (@Suma6277) July 10, 2020

So funny 😂 — Somor (@SomorUniq) July 11, 2020

iske bad dono apni mummy ko leke aaenge 😀😀😅 — dinesh kundu (@dineshkundu18) July 11, 2020

So cute!!!☺️☺️ Nature is beautiful.. — KK RAHUL (@Er_RAHUL2009) July 11, 2020

