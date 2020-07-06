Elephant 'Bob-cut Sengamalam' Impresses Netizens With Its Unique Hairstyle

Social media never fails to impress netizens with pictures and videos of adorable animals that help distract from all the negativity amid gloomy times. One such post shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen is winning netizens' hearts because of its uniqueness and quirky feature. Sudha shared a picture of an elephant that has a bob-cut hairstyle. The elephant is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" and according to Sudha, it has a huge fan following for her hairstyle. The elephant is reportedly used in the temple processions of Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020

The post shared by Sudha has garnered more than 21,900 likes since it was shared on July 5. "She is famously known as 'Bob-cut Sengamalam' who has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu," Sudha captioned the images. One user impressed by the hairstyle of 'Bob-cut Sengamalam' commented, "She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple’s when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby." Another user jokingly wrote, "What size comb for her? Would love to gift one to this gorgeousness."

When she was in Elephant Rejuvenation Camp, Mettupalayam☺️

She is very friendly and cheerful pic.twitter.com/aMKkGBzPnH — Mukul Singh Thakur (@singhmukul92) July 5, 2020

Boris Johnson of Elephants. — Cheng (@ChengNEM1) July 5, 2020

May I know which shampoo does she use? — Vishal Lokhande (@V_LOKH) July 6, 2020

Really looking pretty!

It appears that the temple authority takes care of her. — Abhi Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@chkabhi) July 6, 2020

'Naughty elephant'

In another video that was going viral a few weeks ago, an elephant was recorded playing with a buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' was seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business. The elephant in the video kicks the buffalo and runs away provoking the large bovid to get-up and chase the tusker. The video was so adorable that it managed to garner over 8,700 views in just two hours of being shared on Twitter.

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

And he knows what it means to tease😇 pic.twitter.com/b2O7VFGZsm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

