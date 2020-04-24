Elijah Wood Surprises Fan By Hitting Up His Animal Crossing Island, Fans React

elijah wood

Elijah Wood is a popular actor known for his movies like the Lord of the Rings trilogy and its prequel series The Hobbit. The actor recently managed to attract a lot of attention when he showed up at fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to sell some turnips. The Lord Of The Rings actor has also been a part of some video games like Legend of Spyro and Broken Age. This certainly shows his love for virtual gaming and might explain his excitement for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Read more to know about Elijah Wood and the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Fans react to Elijah Wood's Animal Crossing meet-up

Elijah Wood’s recent actions have brought on a lot of attention to the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A number of fans are also appreciating the actor’s efforts to connect with his fans in the virtual game.  The fans have also been sharing their views about Elijah Wood that have dominated the social media currently. Here are some of those fan tweets.

Nintendo's latest Animal Crossing video game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released late last month. The game is the newest addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The players can use techniques like building, designing, fishing, bug-catching, and interacting with their animal neighbours. The game managed to be a support for a number of people who have been stuck inside their houses due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

