When Kobe Bryant Embraced Technology To Go Big On IPhones And Exciting Nintendo Gadgets

A pall was cast over the city of Los Angeles this week. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. The NBA world, along with the rest of the sports fraternity, mourned his loss over the week. A look back at Kobe Bryant’s interviews over the year reveals that while he did not consider himself a tech-savvy person, Kobe Bryant was big on new and exciting technologies that he came across.

Kobe Bryant iPhone connection and his link with Nintendo

Kobe Bryant took the NBA by storm at just 18 years of age, back in 1996, becoming the first guard ever drafted directly out of high school. Things were, seemingly, a lot different 24 years ago when it comes to technology. In an interview with Marques Brownlee, Kobe Bryant claimed that he used to use a phone as big as his head, before using some pieces of technology that, he joked, kids wouldn’t even recognise today.

WATCH: New York City’s Empire State Building shines in purple and gold tonight to honor the late @Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.



“Our hearts go out to all the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever.” - @EmpireStateBldg pic.twitter.com/BofoARfJa3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 28, 2020

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant signed a number of endorsement deals, not least with the likes of Nike, McDonald’s, Sprite and Starbucks. During his time in the Purple and Gold of the Lakers, Kobe Bryant partnered with Nintendo to launch a series of video games. These included the likes of NBA Courtside, NBA Showtime, NBA in the Zone and NBA Jam 99. He also launched the game Call of Duty: Black Ops alongside Scrubs star Zach Braff.

Towards the end of his NBA career, Kobe Bryant was a big proponent of using technology in the league. In the interview with Marques Brownlee, Kobe Bryant said that employing technology in the NBA will make scouting easier for coaches, which would be beneficial to both, players and coaches. With some shrewd investments towards his final years, Kobe Bryant leaves behind a burgeoning business empire for his family. Kobe Bryant proved to have the business acumen of an investment banker when the value of his 10% share in sports drink BodyArmor skyrocketed following Coca-Cola's investment in the company. According to an ESPN report, Kobe Bryant's initial investment of $6 million turned into $200 million with the soft drink giant’s investment.

