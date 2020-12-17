Elon Musk Shares Interesting Image, Asks To Turn Up Phone's Brightness To See The 'magic'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to his official Twitter handle and shared an interesting picture for his followers. Elon Musk is known for his controversial tweets and has been recently facing a lot of backlash due to his tweet that criticized Pronouns In Bios. However, with this tweet, he has left the netizens in complete awe as they have deemed it as ‘wholesome’.

Musk shares a 'wholesome' message

In the tweet, Musk has shared an image of the moon. On the top, it says, “Turn up your brightness to see the stars”. This is when the magic takes place as when the brightness is turned up a message appears right above the moon that says, “you, you’re the star”. In the caption. Musk wrote, “Star Light, Star Bright”.

Read: SpaceX SN9 Launch Date: When Will The SN9 Prototype Have Its Test Flight?

Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather over 78K likes. Sharing a Stephen Hawking's quote, a person wrote, "Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at". Another person wrote, “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself". Tweeples can be seen sharing the tweet with their own captions. One Twitter user put the caption that says, "I could see without turning up the brightness. But thanks".

Read: Elon Musk Faces Trial By Social Media For His Tweet Criticising Use Of Pronouns In Bios

Recently, Musk faced severe backlash from many Twitter users. The online trial on the part of the Twitterati is a result of a tweet by him, in which he claimed that the addition of pronouns in social media account bios is "an aesthetic nightmare". In a matter of no time, Twitterati called out the billionaire co-founder for allegedly showing signs of hypocrisy on various fronts.

Read: Why Did Elon Musk Move To Texas? Where Is He Living Now? Read Details

Also Read: Elon Musk Urges Tesla Employees To Boost Year-end Output Due To 'demand Problem'

(Image Credits: Twitter/@elonmusk/AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.