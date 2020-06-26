Elon Musk Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With 'Who Controls Memes....', Check The Funniest Ones

Elon Musk is one of the most influential people present right now in both Space exploration and technology sectors. He is also known to be quite active on social media. The engineer-entrepreneur is often subjected to being the centre of attraction for many meme enthusiasts who indulge in light-hearted banter with Elon. Through the years, Elon himself hasn't stepped away from indulging in memes and seems to enjoy it, as evident through his social media. But this time around, one of the tweets made by the businessman sparked a meme fest in his comment section. Check it out below:

Elon Musk's tweet on memes

Elon Musk took his Twitter and posted a tweet writing 'Who controls the memes, controls the Universe'. This sparked a meme fest on the social media platform as a number of users started trolling Elon Musk and posting Tesla/SpaceX memes in the comment section. Check it out below -

papa elon — jackspedicyâž (@jackspedicy_) June 26, 2020

Normal People: Creates Meme.



Elon Musk:



Hold my X Æ A-12. — Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) June 26, 2020

On the other hand, Elon Musk and singer Grimes recently welcomed their son X AE A-XII Musk, who has been popular on the internet ever since his name was made public. Recently, Elon's mother, Maye Musk had shared a video of the former speaking to his son asking if he recognizes his voice. Elon Musk can be heard saying 'This is your dad speaking' to Baby X which yet again sparked another meme fest on the internet.

The video shared by Maye Musk has garnered over 4.5 million views since then along with over 175k likes and 13k retweets. The adorable video soon sparked a number of funny reactions where people started asking whether Elon's 'this is your dad speaking' line can be turned into a meme. Some users also left funny comments such as, 'this is your dad speaking. helo baby x. we have a new mission for you' or 'we heard X already has plans to travel to Pluto. Big congrats to the Musk family and Grimes. You're building a better future for the next generations.' Check out the reactions below -

We urgently need the new meme “This is you dad speaking”! — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) June 22, 2020

