Elon Musk Talks To Son X Æ A-12, Netizens Come Up With Robocop-themed Memes

Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space X, has been in the news for several reasons. After making headlines for naming his newborn X Æ A-Xii, Musk is now taking over the internet with a new social media post. In the video post, the creator of Space X is interacting with his baby, and the internet cannot keep calm. Here are Elon Musk and X Æ A-Xii interaction memes that you must check out:

Elon Musk and X Æ A-Xii interaction memes

On June 23, 2020, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk took to her social media handle and posted a video where fans and followers can see Elon talking to his baby. In the video, Musk says, “Do you recognise my voice? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello”. This video went on to garner over 174 thousand likes and over 13.4 thousand retweets. Here is the video post by Maye Musk:

Send me ur dankest memes!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Memes over Elon Musk

We urgently need the new meme “This is you dad speaking”! — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) June 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins, And Netflix To Make A 'Virunga' Film On Congo Gorillas



When you want to believe you really born in @elonmusk house. pic.twitter.com/lYDxRzHBvS — Naveen Jha (@_jhanaveen_) June 22, 2020

"Hello, this is your Dad speaking, voice activation code B-2488642, requesting administrative parental access." — Nick (@Nick17836254) June 22, 2020

this is your dad speaking.



helo baby x.



we have a new mission for you. — 🍉 (@eloequence) June 23, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' And 'Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas' Shoots Begin In Naigoan



do you think they named the kid something normal and simply told the rest of the world that they named him this weird string of letters instead? — Brooke (@Aaawhyme) May 25, 2020

Elon Reeve Musk is widely considered to be one of the most innovative minds on the planet. Musk has several inventions credited to his name and is the CEO of two different companies. Musk has been married twice in the past and is currently in a relationship with music artist Grimes. He was previously married to Justine Wilson, which lasted for eight years. He then married Talulah Riley, and the two parted ways in 2016. Musk has a total of seven children.

He recently made the headlines in 2020, after it was reported that he has named his newborn child as X Æ A-12 Musk. There have been several speculations and theories around the name X Æ A-12. Netizens have linked it to Lockheed A-12 jet aircraft, which is also called as Archangel. It is made for speed rather than offense and can reach a speed of Mach 3+. It has been stated that Æ stands for love and compassion. This name led to a lot of memes on the internet back in May 2020. Here are a few Elon Musk's son's name memes:

ALSO READ | Bollywood Emoticons Quiz: Guess The Name And Prove You're A Bollywood Kween



ok seriously though how much weirder would it be if ELON MUSK & GRIMES had a kid together and just named them Bill — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) May 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Roy Kapur Films To Adapt 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.