Elon Musk Talks To Son X Æ A-12, Netizens Come Up With Robocop-themed Memes

Elon Musk's mother took to her official Twitter handle and posted a video of her son Elon Musk interacting with his son X Æ A-12. This led to several memes.

elon musk

Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space X, has been in the news for several reasons. After making headlines for naming his newborn X Æ A-Xii, Musk is now taking over the internet with a new social media post. In the video post, the creator of Space X is interacting with his baby, and the internet cannot keep calm. Here are Elon Musk and X Æ A-Xii interaction memes that you must check out:

Elon Musk and X Æ A-Xii interaction memes

On June 23, 2020, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk took to her social media handle and posted a video where fans and followers can see Elon talking to his baby. In the video, Musk says, “Do you recognise my voice? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello”. This video went on to garner over 174 thousand likes and over 13.4 thousand retweets. Here is the video post by Maye Musk: 

Memes over Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk is widely considered to be one of the most innovative minds on the planet. Musk has several inventions credited to his name and is the CEO of two different companies. Musk has been married twice in the past and is currently in a relationship with music artist Grimes. He was previously married to Justine Wilson, which lasted for eight years. He then married Talulah Riley, and the two parted ways in 2016. Musk has a total of seven children.

He recently made the headlines in 2020, after it was reported that he has named his newborn child as X Æ A-12 Musk. There have been several speculations and theories around the name X Æ A-12. Netizens have linked it to Lockheed A-12 jet aircraft, which is also called as Archangel. It is made for speed rather than offense and can reach a speed of Mach 3+. It has been stated that Æ stands for love and compassion. This name led to a lot of memes on the internet back in May 2020. Here are a few Elon Musk's son's name memes: 

