Elon Musk To Launch Starlink Satellites: Reddit User Reportedly Leaks Prototype Images

As per reports, a Reddit user has recently leaked five pictures of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites online. These satellites are set to provide high-speed SpaceX internet to remote locations. The Reddit user is said to have shared five photographs of the string of satellites. As per reports, these photographs were clicked at SpaceX’s site near Merrillan, Wisconsin, and were captured using a large telephoto lens.

It is alleged that the Reddit user resides near Merrillan, Wisconsin. In the caption, the user mentioned that the photographs of the "UFO on a stick" were “prototype Starlink terminal close-ups”. The user also said that they had used a Nikon D7100 with a Sigma 60-600mm and a 1.4x teleconverter. Before the user shared the satellite image on Reddit, there were no antenna images establishing a connection with SpaceX satellites. As per reports, the string of satellites will provide low lag internet in the areas of the northern United States and Canada by 2020. Further, Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites have ensured global coverage of the service by 2021.

SpaceX has not yet confirmed the genuineness of the leaked photographs. However, the location that is visible in the picture matches the satellite imagery of a SpaceX testing location that was released in the Federal Communications Commission's April 29 notice. The labels on the devices also reveal that the satellites might be prototypes and SpaceX property.

It is alleged that Elon Musk will earn billions of dollars per year if the Starlink satellites succeed in their operations. Recently, SpaceX has released several photographs of its 570-pound, desk-size satellites. Further, several people have also leaked images of alleged Starlink prototype ground equipment. These images have been captured at places like Boca Chica and Texas.

Early announcements:

In the initial period of the satellite launch, SpaceX had announced its plans of launching about 1,600 Starlink satellites at an altitude of approximately 340 miles above the surface of the Earth. Following the announcement, SpaceX launched about 62 experimental and 480 operational satellites into space. However, the company aims at launching about 60 satellites every two weeks.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Reddit account @darkpenguin22