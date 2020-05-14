Elon Musk Tweets A Picture Of An Ice Cream Sundae, Netizens Accuse Him Of ‘stealing’

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his recent tweet has left the netizens confused as he apparently stole a desert picture. Musk on May 13 tweeted a picture of an ice cream sundae, however, several internet users pointed out that neither it was his sundae nor was the photo clicked in 2020.

Ice cream sundae in a martini glass pic.twitter.com/zAVFlOsYkM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2020

'Cool plagiarism'

Musk, who has been facing heat in the past few weeks for his previous tweets, is now also being criticised for ‘stealing’ the photo of the sundae which was shared across several social media platforms by ‘Buca di Beppo, an American restaurant chain, back in 2017. While in a follow-up tweet Musk even affirmed the location, he was, however, also criticised for another tweet in which he wrote, “Life should be lived”. One internet user even claimed that it was originally her photo, while another user pointed out the watermark on the image and wrote, “nice watermark”.

A Google reverse image search shows this photo came from an Instagram account and in 2017 and was tweet by Buca di Beppo's official Twitter account. https://t.co/2p9WedeJ7t — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) May 13, 2020

Yep, it’s my photo! 🙋🏻‍♀️ I don’t understand how something from over 3 years ago was found, but a few people noticed the watermark and tagged me, although it would’ve been nice for the 100K people who liked the original tweet to know it was originally mine 😕 — Diane (@episodiceater) May 13, 2020

Nice job stealing somebody else’s photo from 3 years ago. I hope they sue you for copyright infringement. — TigerSaint (@jimaniarocks) May 13, 2020

cool plagiarism bro — Roeland 🌹 (@goofstra) May 13, 2020

I think it's pretty sad someone like you use an old pic to fake something. Especially in such a situation. — Sir Eurozoner (@eurozoner) May 13, 2020

nice picture Elon I wonder where you got it? pic.twitter.com/I9gChPTm3n — Detective Rainn Wilson (@Detective_Rainn) May 13, 2020

