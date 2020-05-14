Last Updated:

Elon Musk Tweets A Picture Of An Ice Cream Sundae, Netizens Accuse Him Of ‘stealing’

Elon Musk enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his recent tweet has left the netizens confused as he apparently stole a desert picture.

Bhavya Sukheja
elon musk

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his recent tweet has left the netizens confused as he apparently stole a desert picture. Musk on May 13 tweeted a picture of an ice cream sundae, however, several internet users pointed out that neither it was his sundae nor was the photo clicked in 2020. 

'Cool plagiarism' 

Musk, who has been facing heat in the past few weeks for his previous tweets, is now also being criticised for ‘stealing’ the photo of the sundae which was shared across several social media platforms by ‘Buca di Beppo, an American restaurant chain, back in 2017. While in a follow-up tweet Musk even affirmed the location, he was, however, also criticised for another tweet in which he wrote, “Life should be lived”. One internet user even claimed that it was originally her photo, while another user pointed out the watermark on the image and wrote, “nice watermark”. 

