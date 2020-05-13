Elon Musk Shares Kylie Jenner-inspired Meme, Netizens Gustily Unleash Memefest

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media, as he often posts peculiar and cryptic tweets on social media platforms. Elon Musk recently posted a meme inspired by Kylie Jenner's documentary about her pregnancy. As soon as the picture was posted, Elon Musk welcomed a bandwagon of memes. Read details.

As seen in the tweet shared, Kylie Jenner can be posing for a happy picture, as she poses in a black outfit. Keeping her hair behind, Kylie Jenner went for the minimal makeup look. The caption of the picture reads: “When you see a guy walk by wearing light up sketchers”. Take a look at the meme.

That’s pretty much what happened pic.twitter.com/5Enzgt20q7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2020

Netizens react

Yo Musk check this out pic.twitter.com/rJbvnPozja — ⚔️Hambri⚔️ (@DaRealHambri) May 12, 2020

Tough call. Maybe Newton by a small margin. Both obviously extremely smart for a human. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2020

HI ELON!! HOW ARE YOU?! I HOPE YOU'RE HAVING A GREAT DAY!!! KEEP WORKING HARD!! WE ALL APPRECIATE IT!!! NEVER GIVE UP YOUNG ONE!! WE ALL BEILEVE IN YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/OtZwR7wa5v — brocklee (@BrockLeePOY) May 12, 2020

Oh you wanna go to war with me X AE A-12? I’m from the inner city! I’m for real! I’M FOR REAL! I got my eye on you, X AE A-12! — Alica Ackland (@AlicaAckland) May 12, 2020

Grimes and Elon Musk are new parents to son X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4, and they’re enjoying their time at home with their newborn. The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute new video of Elon, 48, cuddling their one-week-old son while in bed. Elon appears to be burping their son in the sweet video, which Grimes captioned with the emojis of two pink hearts.

