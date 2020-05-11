Elon Musk's Adorable Picture With Son X Æ A-12 Is Winning Hearts Over The Internet; See

Elon Musk recently shared an adorable picture of his son, X Æ A-12. Ever since the birth of X Æ A-12, people have been wondering the right way to pronounce the name or if it is a code for the actual name. Regardless, the new picture of X Æ A-12 has fans charmed as Elon can be seen playing with his young boy.

Elon Musk's picture with son X Æ A-12 is winning hearts

A new picture of X Æ A-12 has been posted by Elon Musk and this time the young one can be seen with his dad. The two looked adorable in the picture.

Young X Æ A-12 was asleep while Elon Musk just glanced at his boy in the most adorable way possible while holding one of his toys. Fans showered the picture with likes and comments and called it cute. Ever since the first picture of X Æ A-12 broke the internet, Elon Musk has been uploading quite a few pictures of his son, some are adorable while some are just quirky.

Fans of Elon Musk are still trying to figure out a way to pronounce the name X Æ A-12 or even decipher it, if it has a different meaning.

Since the day, X Æ A-12 was named publically by the parents, netizens have been trying hard to decipher the name of the young boy. Prior to this picture, Elon got a number of likes and comments on the first picture he uploaded with X Æ A-12. A user on Twitter asked Elon Musk to share a picture with X Æ A-12 and predicted that it would break the internet.

Just as predicted, the picture of Elon holding young X Æ A-12 was quite a hit and managed to get enough attention from netizens.

A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one 🤞 — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) May 5, 2020

