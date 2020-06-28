Elon Musk's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes As Tesla CEO Turns 49

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk turned 49 on June 28, wishes poured in for the tech entrepreneur on Twitter, making his name trend on the micro-blogging platform. Indian Twitterati was all praise for the tech billionaire who has made a special mark in the space industry with SpaceX, recently launching Dragon Crew spacecraft which docked itself with International Space Station.

Musk’s Twitter account boasts of over 36 million followers and Indian Twitter left no stone unturned in wishing the SpaceX founder on his 49th birthday. While some users called him real-life Iron Man, many called him an inspiration for millions who want to innovate. Check out some of the tweets:

Happy Birthday to the one and only Lord #ElonMusk 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/oR7n82JDkE — Varun Mehta (@the_sarcasticin) June 28, 2020

#happybirthdayelonmusk

Thank you for changing the world for better, changing the way people think about electric cars, the way people think about space travel, the way people think about you.

Thank you and Happy Birthday @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5vPO8RZTsk — Paradox_Tech (@ParadoxPhantom2) June 28, 2020

Happy birthday #ElonMusk



The Tony Stark of the real world. pic.twitter.com/au1YVvOEkv — Dikshit dhar (@DikshitDhar) June 28, 2020

Happy birthday @elonmusk the man who innovated things instead of complaining. I hope you make it to MARS before I die lmao 😂 #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/qQhLjVRl2n — Rahul Bhavnani (@rahul_bhavnani) June 28, 2020

There is no place of word "I can't" in his dictionary. #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/9FIWJmzgSh — Phantom of Quantum Prakash (@killer_of_ego) June 28, 2020

#ElonMusk

Happy birthday @elonmusk , you really inspire us a lot, thanks for giving us ur inventions, lots of love 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/7uebSbuISM — Kundan Kumar (@KundanK06835847) June 28, 2020

Read: Elon Musk's Tweet About 'Universal Control' Get A Reply With Hera Pheri Memes; Take A Look

Next ambitious project

Last week, Musk said that the aerospace company is building floating spaceports to provide launch sites for Super Heavy-class launch vehicles. SpaceX is currently hiring offshore operations engineer to help develop the spaceports, at least 35 kilometres from the coastline for “acceptable noise levels”.

Musk said that the next-gen Starship will be able to ferry people to and from the moon, Mars, and anywhere on the Earth. He added that there will be many test flights before commercial passengers are carried and first Earth-to-Earth test flights expected in 2-3 years.

Read: Elon Musk Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With 'Who Controls Memes....', Check The Funniest Ones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.