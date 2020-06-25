Starlink Launch Live Stream: How To Watch The SpaceX Launch?

SpaceX has had a series of successful launches including its recent crewed spaceflight mission which launched two NASA space travellers to the International Space Station (ISS) from the American soil. Now, the company is all set to achieve another landmark with its tenth Starlink launch, as part of the Starlink mission. The Aerospace company will launch another 60 satellites into space, which will take the total number of Starlink satellites in space to more than 500.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch time

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, June 25 at 11:39 PM BST (4:39 PM EDT). The launch was initially planned for Tuesday, however, it had to be moved to Thursday due to poor weather conditions.

Starlink launch live stream

SpaceX will host a live stream of the mission on its official YouTube channel. People can also watch the live stream on NASA TV website.

Starlink is one of SpaceX's most ambitious plans where it aims to launch 12,000 satellite mega constellation into space. The company's project aims to offers high-speed internet service to customers around the world, including remote and underserved areas. The mega constellation will help the company establish low-cost internet services to most of the remote locations globally. The first of these satellites was launched into the orbit earlier last year, with the private company steadily increasing the numbers month by month.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre released a statement and said that SpaceX is set to launch 60 Starlink satellites from Falcon 9 which will mark the company’s 10th mission in support of the constellation of networked satellites which is called the Starlink. It further added that the goal of the project is to form a network that will help in offering internet services to the locations that are not yet connected and to provide a reliable and affordable internet connection around the world.

The project has also drawn some criticisms from astronomers who have claimed that these satellite constellations were actually obscuring the view of the cosmos.

Image credits: Spaceflight Now