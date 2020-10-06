Emily In Paris Fans Say They Like Emily Charlton From 'The Devil Wears Prada' More

Writer Marc Snetiker recently shared a tweet that had two pictures showcasing Emily Cooper from the show Emily In Paris and Emily Charlton from the movie The Devil Wears Prada. Many fans have responded by mentioning that they like Emily from the movie The Devil Wears Prada more than the character in the show. Take a look at the tweet and see the responses.

Emily In Paris vs The Devil Wears Prada

In Marc's tweet, fans see a poster of Emily In Paris next to the picture of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton from the film The Devil Wears Prada. The resembles is uncanny and fans have also mentioned that they like Emily from The Devil Wears Prada more. The tweet has received 211.9k likes and many retweets.

One fan replied to Marc's tweet with his own comparison of the bosses from the two projects. The picture features Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and the fans wrote - 'same energy'. Take a look:

Many fans had a mixed reaction to the tweet. While some fans felt that the show wasn't very good and actor Lily Collins wasn't very convincing, other fans wrote that they really enjoyed the show. Most fans also agreed to Marc saying they liked Emily Blunt better as Emily than Lily Collins. One fan added - 'Anyone else not buying the beautiful, modelesque Lily Collins as this “simple girl from Chicago?' (sic). While another fan mentioned - 'emily from the devil wears prada never went to paris but really wanted to. also i think that the original emily is the cynical, down-to-earth version which we deserved, rather than the lily collins version' (sic). Take a look:

emily from the devil wears prada never went to paris but really wanted to. also i think that the original emily is the cynical, down-to-earth version which we deserved, rather than the lily collins version — 𝓸𝓵𝓰𝓾 (@geykovv) October 4, 2020

Simple girl from Chicago with an entire Chanel wardrobe. I know Lily Collins is/was a Chanel brand ambassador irl but it didn’t really work for the show. — Cici 🌑 (@2nuwave) October 5, 2020

Anyone else not buying the beautiful, modelesque Lily Collins as this “simple girl from Chicago?” — andrea mullen (@andreammullen) October 5, 2020

Emily Blunt rocks! — Por una Honduras sin corrupción (@corruptexposer) October 5, 2020

The TDWP Emily would have taken Paris by storm. This Emily puts the audience to sleep. She could have lived the same boring life in Cleveland. What a waste. — Aysuda Kölemen (@CamusYarari) October 5, 2020

Emily In Paris released on Netflix on October 2, 2020, and is created by Darren Star. The plot showcases a girl from Chicago moving to Paris to work in the fashion industry. The Emily in Paris cast features:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Promo Pic Credit: Lily Collin's Instagram

